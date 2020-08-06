Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Muzzling Journalists: Morocco and Algeria Can Agree on That

Click to expand Image Journalists Khaled Drareni (Left) and Omar Radi (Right). © Private; Fanny Hedenmo Morocco and Algeria are neighbors and rivals, sharing one of the world’s longest closed-land borders, vying for diplomatic supremacy in the Maghreb region, sparring over Western Sahara, and insulting each other’s governments daily via state-influenced media. But recent prosecutions of journalists highlight one thing the two countries have long held in common. Algeria’s constitution and Morocco’s 2016 press law trumpet that no press offenses shall result in prison, but both states have…

