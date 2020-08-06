Tolerance.ca
Lebanon: Set Impartial, Expert Probe of Beirut Blast

Click to expand Image Aftermath of the explosions at Beirut's seaport, August 5, 2020.  © 2020 AP Images (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities should invite international experts to conduct an independent investigation into the explosion at Beirut’s shipping port on August 4, 2020, that devastated the city, Human Rights Watch said today. The investigation should determine the causes and responsibility for the explosion and recommend measures to ensure it cannot happen again. The Lebanese government should ensure that those affected by the blast have access to adequate housing, food, water,…

~ Nigeria commits to a global nuclear ban
~ Yemen: Human right violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’
~ African Voices – UNESCO’s indigenous partners in Africa
~ UNESCO safeguards the livelihoods of those vulnerable to COVID-19 through vocational skill training
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Deportation of 165 Venezuelans violates international law
~ Gambia still needs to address challenges to press freedom
~ Russia: Reject Anti-LGBT ‘Traditional Values’ Bill
~ Indonesia: Reinstate Students Expelled Over Papua Protest
~ Pakistan: End Anti-Corruption Agency’s Abuses
~ Covid-19’s Devastating Impact on Older People in Australia
