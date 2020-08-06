Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: End Anti-Corruption Agency’s Abuses

Click to expand Image Logo of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as seen on the main entrance of their office in Karachi, Pakistan, September 14, 2017.  © 2017 REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (New York) – Pakistani authorities should follow up a recent Supreme Court decision and cease using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to detain critics of the government, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should investigate and prosecute NAB officials responsible for unlawful arrests and other abuses. On July 20, 2020, Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in an 87-page decision, ruled that…

© Human Rights Watch -


