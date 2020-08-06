Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: End Violence Against Detainees’ Families

Click to expand Image Family members of detained opposition activists hand in a petition calling for the British Embassy to ​speak out on human rights in Cambodia, July 24, 2020. © 2020 LICADHO (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should stop harassing and forcibly dispersing family members protesting the detention of opposition political activists, Human Rights Watch said today. Relatives of detained Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) activists have protested in front of the Phnom Penh municipal court for seven Fridays in a row, since June 19, 2020. They have handed in petitions…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


