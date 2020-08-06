Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: SADC, AU Should Denounce Crackdown

Click to expand Image Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (center) and her colleague Julie Barnes hold placards as they are arrested during an anti-corruption protest march in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 31, 2020.   © 2020 ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP (Johannesburg) – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union should urgently and publicly speak out against the Zimbabwe government’s crackdown on peaceful anti-corruption protests on July 31, 2020. Zimbabwe authorities have arrested at least 60 people, including the novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga and the opposition MDC…

© Human Rights Watch


