Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Independent rights experts call on India to remedy ‘alarming’ situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Letter about coronavirus-linked press freedom violations in Zimbabwe
~ The government has forgotten the Indigenous Peoples of Colombia
~ Beirut: Emergency medical supplies delivered to 12 hospitals
~ Indigenous women demand more protection in decades-long fight for Amazon homelands
~ COVID-19: Fight far from over as virus accelerates in Africa
~ Tunisia: Homosexuality Convictions Upheld
~ India: A year of throttling journalism in Kashmir
~ Mali: New witness testimony reveals horrors of protest shootings
~ Russia: Activist Facing Charges Over Peaceful Protest
~ Hungary: Health Care Failures Endanger Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter