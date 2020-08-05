Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Letter about coronavirus-linked press freedom violations in Zimbabwe

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Zimbabwean branch of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) have written to Zimbabwe’s information minister voicing alarm about a surge in assaults on journalists and arrests in connection with their coverage of the coronavirus crisis.Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, RSF has registered more than 100 press freedom violations in Africa linked to coverage of the crisis.

© Reporters without borders -


