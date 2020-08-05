Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government has forgotten the Indigenous Peoples of Colombia

The Sikuani and Kubeo Indigenous Peoples are invisible to the Colombian government. The authorities have not protected us from the attacks and threats we have suffered for years at the hands of paramilitaries and guerrillas. And now they are abandoning us once again and leaving us at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic without guaranteeing our rights, such as the rights to health and food.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Independent rights experts call on India to remedy ‘alarming’ situation in Jammu and Kashmir
~ Letter about coronavirus-linked press freedom violations in Zimbabwe
~ Beirut: Emergency medical supplies delivered to 12 hospitals
~ Indigenous women demand more protection in decades-long fight for Amazon homelands
~ COVID-19: Fight far from over as virus accelerates in Africa
~ Tunisia: Homosexuality Convictions Upheld
~ India: A year of throttling journalism in Kashmir
~ Mali: New witness testimony reveals horrors of protest shootings
~ Russia: Activist Facing Charges Over Peaceful Protest
~ Hungary: Health Care Failures Endanger Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter