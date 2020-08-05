COVID-19: Fight far from over as virus accelerates in Africa

Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

~ Indigenous women demand more protection in decades-long fight for Amazon homelands
~ Tunisia: Homosexuality Convictions Upheld
~ India: A year of throttling journalism in Kashmir
~ Mali: New witness testimony reveals horrors of protest shootings
~ Russia: Activist Facing Charges Over Peaceful Protest
~ Hungary: Health Care Failures Endanger Lives
~ Journalist’s conviction would prove Algeria is now authoritarian
~ Djibouti: Detained reporter’s home searched, Facebook account hacked
~ Senegalese authorities must respond to ransacking of Dakar newspaper
~ Ending Child Detention in Greece is Possible
