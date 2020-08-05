Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Activist Facing Charges Over Peaceful Protest

Click to expand Image Yuliya Galyamina holding placard “Down with the Tsar”, July 2020, Moscow  © 2020 Private (Moscow) – Russian authorities are prosecuting a Moscow municipal assembly member and opposition political activist for allegedly repeatedly breaking public assembly rules, Human Rights Watch said today. The prosecution violates respect for freedom of assembly. The municipal assembly member, Yuliya Galyamina, is accused of organizing and participating in unauthorized demonstrations, even though they were peaceful. The authorities should immediately drop the criminal charges against…

© Human Rights Watch


