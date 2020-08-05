Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Homosexuality Convictions Upheld

Click to expand Image Revolutionary graffiti adorns a wall of the Prime Minister's office in Tunis, January 22, 2011. © 2011 Reuters/Finbarr O'Reilly (Beirut) – A Tunisian appeals court on July 28, 2020 upheld the conviction of two men accused of sodomy but reduced their sentence to one year in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. This conviction contradicts the rights to privacy and nondiscrimination under international law, which are also enshrined in Tunisia’s 2014 constitution. In June, police arrested the men, both 26, on suspicion of same-sex conduct in Le Kef, a city 175 kilometers…

© Human Rights Watch -


