Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: A year of throttling journalism in Kashmir

NewsOn the first anniversary of the Indian government’s sudden decision to strip Indian-administered Kashmir of its semi-autonomy and simultaneously disconnect telecommunications there, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has examined the current state of press freedom in this northern territory with the help of its journalists. In the light of their alarming accounts, RSF calls on the Indian government to immediately change its policy or go down in history as a regime that deprived the region’s 8 million inhabitants of reliable news and information at the height of a pandemic.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Indigenous women demand more protection in decades-long fight for Amazon homelands
~ COVID-19: Fight far from over as virus accelerates in Africa
~ Tunisia: Homosexuality Convictions Upheld
~ Mali: New witness testimony reveals horrors of protest shootings
~ Russia: Activist Facing Charges Over Peaceful Protest
~ Hungary: Health Care Failures Endanger Lives
~ Journalist’s conviction would prove Algeria is now authoritarian
~ Djibouti: Detained reporter’s home searched, Facebook account hacked
~ Senegalese authorities must respond to ransacking of Dakar newspaper
~ Ending Child Detention in Greece is Possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter