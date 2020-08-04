Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist’s conviction would prove Algeria is now authoritarian

NewsIf Khaled Drareni, the Algeria correspondent of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), is sentenced to four years in prison, as the prosecution requested when his trial opened in the Algiers district of Sidi M’hamed yesterday, it will confirm that the Algerian state has turned its back on the ideals of the country’s independence, RSF said.Held for the past four months, Drareni looked much thinner when he appeared on camera from Koléa prison, near Algiers, on the first day of the trial, which is being conducted b

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Djibouti: Detained reporter’s home searched, Facebook account hacked
~ Senegalese authorities must respond to ransacking of Dakar newspaper
~ Ending Child Detention in Greece is Possible
~ Cambodia: Free Prominent Trade Union Leader
~ India: Abuses Persist in Jammu and Kashmir
~ USA: Law enforcement violated Black Lives Matter protesters’ human rights, documents acts of police violence and excessive Force
~ US: Congress Should Pass Reparations Bill
~ The IMF’s Grand Anti-Corruption Experiment
~ Ecuador Court to Review Military Use of Force
~ Journalist and bodyguard gunned down in southern Mexico
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter