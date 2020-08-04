Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The IMF’s Grand Anti-Corruption Experiment

Click to expand Image International Monetary Fund headquarters, seen during IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019. © 2019 Yuri Gripas / Sipa via AP Images The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has justifiably given itself high marks on implementing the anti-corruption framework it adopted two years ago. In an internal review published last week, the IMF celebrates real progress. But the report and accompanying blog do not fully grasp the fundamental challenge of turning this progress into effective reform, especially when it comes to unwilling governments.…

