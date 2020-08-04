Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ending Child Detention in Greece is Possible

Click to expand Image A child places his hands on a fence as Greek police officers stand guard at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees in Greece. © 2016 Reuters/Marko Djurica “I was afraid because I knew I was going to be in jail, but I had no choice.” Mohammad H., a 17-year-old boy from Afghanistan, is one of hundreds of unaccompanied children who have ended up in Greece’s “protective custody” regime, a system that locks unaccompanied children up in police stations and detention centers, ostensibly for their own protection, until they are placed in a shelter. But far from protecting…

© Human Rights Watch


