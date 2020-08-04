Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Free Prominent Trade Union Leader

Click to expand Image Rong Chhun leads a demonstration by laid-off workers in Phnom Penh, July 24, 2020. © 2020 Radio Free Asia (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should immediately drop incitement charges and release an outspoken trade union leader and rights activist, Human Rights Watch said today. On the evening of July 31, 2020, the authorities arrested Rong Chhun, president of the independent Cambodian Confederation of Unions, without an arrest warrant at his home in Phnom Penh, alleging he was committing an in flagrante delicto (caught in the act) offense. On August 1, the Phnom…

© Human Rights Watch -


