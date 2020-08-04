Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist and bodyguard gunned down in southern Mexico

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for a thorough investigation into yesterday’s double murder of a journalist and his police bodyguard in southwestern Mexico. The editor of a news website specializing in covering crime, Pablo Morrugares was the fourth journalist to be murdered since the start of the year in Mexico. Pablo Morrugares, the target of death threats since 2015, and the state-appointed police officer providing him with protection were gunned down in cold blood by heavily-armed men w

Reporters without borders


