Human Rights Observatory

Vietnamese journalist Ngo Van Dung gets five years in prison

NewsIn view of the flimsiness of the prosecution case against him, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Ngo Van Dung, a journalist and member of a Vietnamese press freedom collective who has just been given a long jail term for alledgedly planning protests.

© Reporters without borders -


