Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pressure on Karakalpakstan journalist wrongly accused of spreading false information

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the way the authorities of Karakalpakstan, an autonomous republic in western Uzbekistan, intimidated a journalist, summoning her in the middle of the night

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Lebanon: Failure to Address Economic, Political Crisis
~ Ukraine: Covid-19 Rules Blocked Access to Pensions
~ Leaving No Roma behind during a pandemic, and beyond: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog
~ Mauritania: President Should Lead Reform Process
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Convicted for Transgender Murder
~ Honduras: Authorities must deploy all necessary measures to locate five victims of apparent enforced disappearance
~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter