Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Failure to Address Economic, Political Crisis

Click to expand Image Lebanon's capital, Beirut, in the dark on July 27, 2020, due to widespread electricity blackouts caused by fuel shortages in the midst of a dire economic crisis.  © 2020 Patrick Baz/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities are failing to address the acute economic and political crisis that is endangering people’s basic rights, Human Rights Watch said today in submitting a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council in advance of the next periodic review of its human rights situation. The country, whose Universal Periodic Review is set to take place…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pressure on Karakalpakstan journalist wrongly accused of spreading false information
~ Ukraine: Covid-19 Rules Blocked Access to Pensions
~ Leaving No Roma behind during a pandemic, and beyond: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog
~ Mauritania: President Should Lead Reform Process
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Convicted for Transgender Murder
~ Honduras: Authorities must deploy all necessary measures to locate five victims of apparent enforced disappearance
~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter