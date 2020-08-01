Tolerance.ca
El Salvador: Police Officers Convicted for Transgender Murder

Click to expand Image A transgender woman shows a photograph of Camila Díaz, whom she met while migrating to the US, where they both turned themselves in to immigration authorities. Both women were eventually deported. © 2020 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez (Washington, DC) – A judge in San Salvador has found three police officers guilty of the January 2019 killing of Camila Díaz Córdova, a transgender woman, and sentenced each to 20 years in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. The court’s July 28, 2020 judgment is pivotal for the rights of transgender Salvadorans as it is the first homicide…

