Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritania: President Should Lead Reform Process

Click to expand Image President Mohamed Ould Ghezouani of Mauritania. © 2020 Regis Duvignau/AFP via Getty Images Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghezouani should lead a process to reform repressive laws that muzzle speech and act decisively to advance women’s rights as he marks his first year in office on August 1, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. President Ghezouani made scant progress in overhauling existing repressive laws in his first year, and in June parliament adopted an overly broad Law on Combatting Manipulation of Information that stipulates fines and harsh prison sentences…

© Human Rights Watch


More
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Convicted for Transgender Murder
~ Honduras: Authorities must deploy all necessary measures to locate five victims of apparent enforced disappearance
~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
~ Global Call to Reject Hong Kong Security Law
~ Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State
~ US: Probation, Parole Feed Mass Incarceration Crisis
~ South Korea: Stop Intimidating North Korean Human Rights Groups
