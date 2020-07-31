Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Authorities must deploy all necessary measures to locate five victims of apparent enforced disappearance

Almost two weeks on from the illegal abduction of five men in an apparent case of enforced disappearance in the coastal town of Triunfo de la Cruz, Amnesty International is calling on the Honduran authorities to take urgent steps to locate them alive as soon as possible.

~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
~ Global Call to Reject Hong Kong Security Law
~ Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State
~ US: Probation, Parole Feed Mass Incarceration Crisis
~ South Korea: Stop Intimidating North Korean Human Rights Groups
~ Poland about to censor privately-owned media, like its Hungarian ally
~ 75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a nuclear threat returns
