Human Rights Observatory

US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has compiled and disseminated intelligence reports on two American journalists covering racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon, and provided DHS officials with guidance on how to arrest and tear gas journalists at protests without facing legal liability. RSF calls on DHS to stand down from its aggressive posture toward journalists and for all US law enforcement agencies to respect their rights, as protected under the First Amendment.

