Human Rights Observatory

India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
~ Global Call to Reject Hong Kong Security Law
~ Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State
~ US: Probation, Parole Feed Mass Incarceration Crisis
~ South Korea: Stop Intimidating North Korean Human Rights Groups
~ Poland about to censor privately-owned media, like its Hungarian ally
~ 75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a nuclear threat returns
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Court ruling on Mitr Phol watershed moment for corporate accountability in SE Asia
