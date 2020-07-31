Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Crackdown on Political Activists, Journalists

(Berlin) – Police in Belarus have arbitrarily arrested journalists, bloggers, and political activists ahead of the August 9, 2020 presidential election and pressed charges against two potential candidates, Human Rights Watch said today. The arrests raise concerns about interference with and violations of rights to freedom of expression, particularly media freedom and political speech, and freedom of assembly. Many of the arrests seemed timed to keep those detained locked away until at least after the elections. “Belarusian authorities are using flimsy pretexts to silence journalists and critics,…

© Human Rights Watch -


