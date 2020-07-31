Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Call to Reject Hong Kong Security Law

Click to expand Image A riot police officer uses baton to hit a journalist's microphone during a protest to mark one-year anniversary of the Yuen Long subway attack, at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, July 21, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Kin Cheung (New York) – Foreign ministries should reject the new National Security Law that China imposed on Hong Kong and act to uphold human rights in the city, Human Rights Watch said today in an open letter from 17 nongovernmental organizations. Joint Letter to Foreign Ministers RE: China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 Joint Letter…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
~ Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State
~ US: Probation, Parole Feed Mass Incarceration Crisis
~ South Korea: Stop Intimidating North Korean Human Rights Groups
~ Poland about to censor privately-owned media, like its Hungarian ally
~ 75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a nuclear threat returns
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Court ruling on Mitr Phol watershed moment for corporate accountability in SE Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter