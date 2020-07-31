Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State

Click to expand Image FILE: People gathered around the wreckage of a damaged road side tea shop following an explosion in Kaduna, Nigeria Monday, April 9, 2012. Tensions in Kaduna have often led to deadly ethnic and sectarian violence. (AP Photos/Sunday Alamba) © A recent wave of deadly attacks in the southern part of Nigeria’s restive Kaduna State has brought the seemingly never-ending cycle of communal violence and impunity in the state back into focus. The media reported that gunmen killed at least 43 people between July 21 to 24 and that 178 people were killed in the past 7 months…

