Human Rights Observatory

US: Probation, Parole Feed Mass Incarceration Crisis

Click to expand Image © 2020 Sally Deng for Human Rights Watch (New York, NY) – Probation and parole are promoted as alternatives to incarceration that help people get back on their feet, but instead feed bloated jail and prison populations in the United States, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a joint report released today. The 225-page report, “Revoked: How Probation and Parole Feed Mass Incarceration in the United States,” finds that supervision – probation and parole – drives high numbers of people, disproportionately those who are Black and…

More
~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
~ Global Call to Reject Hong Kong Security Law
~ Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State
~ South Korea: Stop Intimidating North Korean Human Rights Groups
~ Poland about to censor privately-owned media, like its Hungarian ally
~ 75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a nuclear threat returns
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Court ruling on Mitr Phol watershed moment for corporate accountability in SE Asia
