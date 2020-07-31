Tolerance.ca
South Korea: Stop Intimidating North Korean Human Rights Groups

Click to expand Image Activist Park Sang-hak holds a leaflet depicting the death of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a press conference in Seoul on July 6, 2020. © 2020 Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The South Korean government is targeting activist organizations that focus on North Korea’s human rights problems for special review in an apparent effort to intimidate them, Human Rights Watch said today. Tensions between the South Korean government and some activists sharpened significantly after North Korea’s leaders threatened…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ US - Department of Homeland Security created intel reports on journalists, instructed officers on how to arrest and tear gas press without liability
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities thwart anti-corruption protests, launch a witch-hunt against activists
~ India: Supporting communities affected by floods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Serbia: Release Covid-19 Data for Institutions
~ Global Call to Reject Hong Kong Security Law
~ Multiple Killings in Nigeria’s Kaduna State
~ US: Probation, Parole Feed Mass Incarceration Crisis
~ Poland about to censor privately-owned media, like its Hungarian ally
~ 75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a nuclear threat returns
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Court ruling on Mitr Phol watershed moment for corporate accountability in SE Asia
