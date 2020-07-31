Tolerance.ca
Poland about to censor privately-owned media, like its Hungarian ally

NewsThe Polish government prepares to censor privately-owned media under the guise of “repolonizing” and “deconcentrating” their ownership. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Germany, which currently presides over the EU Council and is a key partner of Poland, to honor its commitments regarding the rule of law. President Andrzej Duda’s narrow reelection victory on 12 July seems to have reassured Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), sufficiently to un

