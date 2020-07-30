Tolerance.ca
Prisoners in Zimbabwe at Grave Risk of Covid-19 Spread

Click to expand Image Armed Zimbabwean prison guards are seen at the entrance of Chikurubi prison on the outskirts of Harare, January 30, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi As Covid-19 cases rise in Zimbabwe, there are major risks to the country’s prisons and detention centers. These facilities are often unsanitary, overcrowded, and have no running water in cells for detainees to comply with hygiene practices recommended to stem the spread of the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, as of July 28, Zimbabwe had 2,817 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 40 deaths. And the situation…

~ Jordan: Teachers’ Syndicate Closed; Leaders Arrested
~ Italy: Covid-19 Exacerbates Obstacles to Legal Abortion
~ DR Congo: Gangs Kidnap, Rape in National Park
~ US Leaders Should Combat Anti-Asian Racism, Xenophobia
~ First US Hospital Pledges to End Intersex Surgeries
~ Tech Firms’ Counterterrorism Forum Threatens Rights
~ World Day against Human Trafficking spotlights essential role of first responders
~ Balochistan reporter gunned down for covering corruption
~ UN System wide consultation on Ethics of AI
~ Algerian journalists held for working for French TV without accreditation
