Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Teachers’ Syndicate Closed; Leaders Arrested

(Amman) – Police raided the Jordan Teachers Syndicate headquarters in Amman and 11 of its branches across the country, shuttered them, and arrested all 13 syndicate board members on July 25, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Attorney General Hassan Abdallat issued the order to close the independent, elected labor union representing teachers across Jordan for a period of two years after high-profile disputes between the Jordanian government and the Teachers Syndicate. Shortly after the shutdown, the attorney general ordered a comprehensive gag order on all reporting about the situation, including…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Italy: Covid-19 Exacerbates Obstacles to Legal Abortion
~ DR Congo: Gangs Kidnap, Rape in National Park
~ US Leaders Should Combat Anti-Asian Racism, Xenophobia
~ First US Hospital Pledges to End Intersex Surgeries
~ Tech Firms’ Counterterrorism Forum Threatens Rights
~ World Day against Human Trafficking spotlights essential role of first responders
~ Balochistan reporter gunned down for covering corruption
~ UN System wide consultation on Ethics of AI
~ Algerian journalists held for working for French TV without accreditation
~ Egypt: ICRC donates vital protective equipment to health facilities in North Sinai amid corona-virus crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter