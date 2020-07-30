Tolerance.ca
DR Congo: Gangs Kidnap, Rape in National Park

Criminal gangs have kidnapped for ransom at least 170 people near the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo between April 2017 and March 2020. Small groups armed with guns and machetes have beaten, tortured, and murdered hostages, raping women and girls, who make up more than half of them, while using threats to extort money from their families. Congolese law enforcement should take steps to dismantle the criminal gangs and arrest those responsible for the kidnappings and sexual violence in the Bukoma area of Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province. The United Nations peacekeeping…

~ Jordan: Teachers’ Syndicate Closed; Leaders Arrested
~ Italy: Covid-19 Exacerbates Obstacles to Legal Abortion
~ US Leaders Should Combat Anti-Asian Racism, Xenophobia
~ First US Hospital Pledges to End Intersex Surgeries
~ Tech Firms’ Counterterrorism Forum Threatens Rights
~ World Day against Human Trafficking spotlights essential role of first responders
~ Balochistan reporter gunned down for covering corruption
~ UN System wide consultation on Ethics of AI
~ Algerian journalists held for working for French TV without accreditation
~ Egypt: ICRC donates vital protective equipment to health facilities in North Sinai amid corona-virus crisis
