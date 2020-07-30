Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First US Hospital Pledges to End Intersex Surgeries

Click to expand Image Intersex activist Sean Saifa Wall protests outside Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for Intersex Awareness Day on October 26, 2017. © 2018 Love & Struggle Photos, courtesy of Pidgeon Pagonis A children’s hospital in Chicago is the first hospital in the United States to publicly apologize for the harm it caused intersex people. The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital also announced it would stop medically unnecessary “normalizing” surgeries on children born with intersex traits, building on global momentum to end these abusive surgeries. The apology and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Jordan: Teachers’ Syndicate Closed; Leaders Arrested
~ Italy: Covid-19 Exacerbates Obstacles to Legal Abortion
~ DR Congo: Gangs Kidnap, Rape in National Park
~ US Leaders Should Combat Anti-Asian Racism, Xenophobia
~ Tech Firms’ Counterterrorism Forum Threatens Rights
~ World Day against Human Trafficking spotlights essential role of first responders
~ Balochistan reporter gunned down for covering corruption
~ UN System wide consultation on Ethics of AI
~ Algerian journalists held for working for French TV without accreditation
~ Egypt: ICRC donates vital protective equipment to health facilities in North Sinai amid corona-virus crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter