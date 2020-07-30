Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tech Firms’ Counterterrorism Forum Threatens Rights

Click to expand Image Nicholas Rasmussen, center, when he was senior director at the McCain Institute Counterterrorism Project, November 2018. In June 2020, Rasmussen became the executive director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. © 2018 New America (New York) – The growing role of major technology companies in moderating online content poses a risk to free expression and other fundamental rights, 15 human rights and digital rights organizations said today in a letter to Nick Rasmussen, the new executive director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT).…

