Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#FreeKhaled: International committee formed to support Khaled Drareni

NewsJournalists, prominent figures from the world of arts and letter and friends of Khaled Drareni, an Algerian journalist detained in his country since 29 March, announce the creation of an international support committee to press for his release. The Committee met virtually for the first time on 23 July to decide what its first actions should be.Four months have gone by since Drareni was arrested because of his independent reporting.

© Reporters without borders -


