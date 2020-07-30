Tolerance.ca
Philippines: Guidelines for the management of the dead in COVID-19 pandemic for those of Christian faith

~ UN System wide consultation on Ethics of AI
~ Algerian journalists held for working for French TV without accreditation
~ Egypt: ICRC donates vital protective equipment to health facilities in North Sinai amid corona-virus crisis
~ #FreeKhaled: International committee formed to support Khaled Drareni
~ ICRC response to COVID-19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
~ Gruesome death threats against Nicaraguan exile journalist
~ Venezuela: Allow UN to Help Stop Covid-19 Spread
~ Turkey: Police, Watchmen Involved in Torture, Ill-Treatment
~ Sexual Violence Against Men, Trans Women in Syria Conflict
~ China: New Hong Kong Law a Roadmap for Repression
