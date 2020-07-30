Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algerian journalists held for working for French TV without accreditation

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Moncef Aït Kaci, an Algerian journalist working for the French TV news channel France 24, and his cameraman and producer colleague, Ramdane Rahmouni. The two journalists were placed in provisional detention yesterday by an investigating judge in the Algiers district of Bir Mourad Raïs.

© Reporters without borders -


