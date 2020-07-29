Tolerance.ca
Gruesome death threats against Nicaraguan exile journalist

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the constant threats and hate speech targeting Nicaraguan journalists critical of President Daniel Ortega’s government after Gerall Chávez, a journalist living in exile in neighbouring Costa Rica, was sent an anonymous message and video containing gruesome death threats.“If you keep talking crap, we’ll cut out your tongue when you return home,” said the message, which was accompanied by a video animation showing Chávez being beheaded and included threats

© Reporters without borders -


