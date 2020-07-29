Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal Park Guards Accused of Persecuting Indigenous People

Click to expand Image Tourists on an elephant safari in Chitwan National Park in southern Nepal watch an Indian one-horned rhino, July 2016. © 2016 Sergi Reboredo/VWPics via AP Images Park rangers and soldiers guarding Nepal’s famous Chitwan National Park have been accused of killing a man, setting fire to houses, and using their trained elephants to destroy homes in two separate incidents this month. The incidents are only the latest in a long history of alleged persecution of local and indigenous communities by park guards. Raj Kumar Chepang, 24, a member of the Chepang indigenous community,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Gruesome death threats against Nicaraguan exile journalist
~ Venezuela: Allow UN to Help Stop Covid-19 Spread
~ Turkey: Police, Watchmen Involved in Torture, Ill-Treatment
~ Sexual Violence Against Men, Trans Women in Syria Conflict
~ China: New Hong Kong Law a Roadmap for Repression
~ US: Join Allies in Banning Cluster Munitions
~ US: Californians Should Reject Proposition 25
~ Sudanese School Closed by Pandemic, Kept Closed by Armed Forces
~ Ukraine: Draft Law Threatens Trade Union Rights
~ Malaysia: Free Outspoken Migrant Worker
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter