Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Police, Watchmen Involved in Torture, Ill-Treatment

Click to expand Image Police arrest an individual in Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 2016.   © 2016 Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images  (İstanbul) – There is credible evidence that Turkish police and community “night watchmen” have committed serious abuses against at least fourteen people in six incidents in Diyarbakır and İstanbul in the last two months, Human Rights Watch said today. The cases illustrate a worrying pattern of violent arrest, beatings, and other abuse that seems to be part of an increase in violent treatment in custody. They should be fully investigated. In four of the cases,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Gruesome death threats against Nicaraguan exile journalist
~ Venezuela: Allow UN to Help Stop Covid-19 Spread
~ Sexual Violence Against Men, Trans Women in Syria Conflict
~ China: New Hong Kong Law a Roadmap for Repression
~ US: Join Allies in Banning Cluster Munitions
~ US: Californians Should Reject Proposition 25
~ Sudanese School Closed by Pandemic, Kept Closed by Armed Forces
~ Ukraine: Draft Law Threatens Trade Union Rights
~ Malaysia: Free Outspoken Migrant Worker
~ How do you define lawful peaceful protest? The UN Human Rights Committee has a clear answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter