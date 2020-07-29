Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: New Hong Kong Law a Roadmap for Repression

Click to expand Image Pro-democracy lawmakers raise white papers to protest during a meeting to discuss the new national security law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, July 7, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Yu (New York) – Hong Kong authorities have rapidly begun to apply the new National Security Law to prosecute peaceful speech, curtail academic freedom, and generate a chilling effect on fundamental freedoms in the city, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, which China’s government imposed on June 30, 2020, is Beijing’s most aggressive assault on Hong Kong people’s freedoms…

© Human Rights Watch -


