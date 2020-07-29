Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Join Allies in Banning Cluster Munitions

Click to expand Image An unexploded M77 DPICM submunition found in Dughayj village in northern Yemen after attacks by Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces in mid-2015 using US-made M26 cluster munition rockets. © 2015 Ole Solvang/Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – The United States should reverse its ill-considered 2017 policy to continue to use, acquire, and stockpile unreliable cluster munitions and join the treaty banning these indiscriminate weapons, Human Rights Watch said today. August 1, 2020 will mark 10 years since the treaty took effect and became binding international law.…

