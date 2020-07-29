Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Californians Should Reject Proposition 25

Click to expand Image Women walk along a corridor at the Los Angeles County women's jail. © 2013 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters (Los Angeles, CA) – Californians voting in November 2020 should reject the recently named Proposition 25, a ballot measure that, if passed, will replace the injustice of money bail with an even more discriminatory pretrial system, Human Rights Watch said today. Voting “no” would repeal a 2018 law that was misleadingly promoted as pretrial reform but which in reality exchanges money bail for a system that uses racially biased risk assessment tools, gives judges nearly…

