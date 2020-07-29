Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudanese School Closed by Pandemic, Kept Closed by Armed Forces

Click to expand Image Girls everywhere are at a heightened risk of not returning to school following closures. This file photo shows a sign reading "Education is a right for a girl child" at a refugee settlement of people from South Sudan in Imvepi, Uganda, 27 June 2017. © Gioia Forster/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images On vehicles mounted with machine guns, armed paramilitaries took over a girls’ primary school on June 14, 2020, according to a local human rights organization.  The armed men, from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, dug a trench around the school, which is in Kadugli, the capital…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch


