Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Draft Law Threatens Trade Union Rights

Click to expand Image Lawmakers attend a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine December 21, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Kyiv) – Ukraine’s parliament is considering draft amendments to the country’s trade union law that, if adopted, would impose serious and unjustified restrictions on workers’ rights to freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. They would also violate Ukraine’s international commitments to uphold labor standards. In a July 16, 2020 letter, Human Rights Watch urged members of parliament to withdraw the draft amendments and ensure that any future measures affecting…

