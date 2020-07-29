Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Free Outspoken Migrant Worker

Click to expand Image Screenshot from Al Jazeera's Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown | 101 East. © 2020 Youtube (Bangkok) – The Malaysian authorities’ arrest of a Bangladeshi migrant worker who was featured in an Al Jazeera documentary is clear retaliation for his criticism of government policies towards migrants, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately release Mohamed Rayhan Kabir, 25, and reinstate his work permit. The authorities arrested Kabir on July 24, 2020 and ordered his detention for 14 days “for investigation.” The director-general of immigration announced…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Gruesome death threats against Nicaraguan exile journalist
~ Venezuela: Allow UN to Help Stop Covid-19 Spread
~ Turkey: Police, Watchmen Involved in Torture, Ill-Treatment
~ Sexual Violence Against Men, Trans Women in Syria Conflict
~ China: New Hong Kong Law a Roadmap for Repression
~ US: Join Allies in Banning Cluster Munitions
~ US: Californians Should Reject Proposition 25
~ Sudanese School Closed by Pandemic, Kept Closed by Armed Forces
~ Ukraine: Draft Law Threatens Trade Union Rights
~ How do you define lawful peaceful protest? The UN Human Rights Committee has a clear answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter