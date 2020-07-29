Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Manaus TV anchor ambushed, threatened

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Brazilian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into a physical attack on Alex Mendes Braga, a TV news anchor in Manaus, the capital of the northern state of Amazonas, and to provide him with protection.Braga was ambushed on the evening of 23 July on his way home from the headquarters of the Diário de Comunicação media group, where he hosts Record News TV’s “Amazonas Diár

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Oppressive climate for reporters in run-up to Belarus election
~ Journalists’ deaths after release – alarm signal for Egypt and Saudi Arabia
~ Bangladesh: Protection of detainees continues amid COVID-19
~ Waging war in cities: A deadly choice
~ Sri Lanka: RSF signs joint statement on attacks against human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists
~ Forced labour, prostitution and child marriages: rescuing victims of trafficking in Malawi
~ Central African Republic: ICC Sets Trial
~ Poland Abandoning Commitment to Women
~ Candidates for Next ICC Prosecutor Face Public Hearings
~ Human rights report details ‘heartbreaking’ accounts of women detained in DPRK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter