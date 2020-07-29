Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oppressive climate for reporters in run-up to Belarus election

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) sounds the alarm about the oppressive climate for media freedom in Belarus just days ahead of its presidential election on 9 August and condemns the systematic arres

© Reporters without borders -


~ Journalists’ deaths after release – alarm signal for Egypt and Saudi Arabia
~ Bangladesh: Protection of detainees continues amid COVID-19
~ Waging war in cities: A deadly choice
~ Sri Lanka: RSF signs joint statement on attacks against human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists
~ Forced labour, prostitution and child marriages: rescuing victims of trafficking in Malawi
~ Brazil: Manaus TV anchor ambushed, threatened
~ Central African Republic: ICC Sets Trial
~ Poland Abandoning Commitment to Women
~ Candidates for Next ICC Prosecutor Face Public Hearings
~ Human rights report details ‘heartbreaking’ accounts of women detained in DPRK
